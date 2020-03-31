8 Mid-South auto dealerships hit by car theft ring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Car dealers across the city are on high alert after several dealerships were hit by an auto theft ring.
According to the Greater Memphis Auto Dealers Association, or GMADA, eight dealerships in the Memphis metro area have been hit in the last 10 days. In addition to a number of vehicles being stolen, the thieves have caused “tens of thousands of dollars” in property damage.
GMADA says the thieves can be seen in security footage breaking into the dealerships and searching for keys, and then finding the matching vehicles. According to GMADA, each dealership has been hit by a number of perpetrators while lookouts are posted in the streets in delivery and getaway vehicles.
In an attempt to combat the situation, numerous dealerships have hired private security guards and added additional barriers at entrance and exit points. GMADA also says most dealerships are removing all keys when they close.
Memphis, West Memphis, Millington, Southaven, Olive Branch and Collierville Police Departments have been involved in these situations, including three high-speed chases that were called off due to excessive speed.
