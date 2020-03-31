Mid-South doctors preparing for the worst of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are constantly adapting to help those who’ve been hospitalized.
The doctor we spoke with Tuesday says things seem to be changing every three days. Right now hospitals are upping precautions and asking people to take safe at home orders seriously.
“When you get this disease and you happen to be that 15% that’s hospitalized, it’s devastating,” said hospital-physician Lee Berkenstock.
As an emergency room physician, Dr. Lee Berkenstock has seen first hand just how devastating coronavirus can be for patients he’s seen.
“You literally talk to them in the afternoon, and in the morning they are on a ventilator,” said Berkenstock.
While he says Mid-South hospitals aren’t seeing an overwhelming amount of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, those in the medical field are preparing for the worst.
“We’re just waiting for the other foot to fall,” he said.
Mid-South hospitals are increasing precautions for healthcare workers by limiting entrances and checking their temperatures before they step foot inside.
They’re also bringing out old equipment.
Baptist, Methodist, St. Francis, Regional One have all gone back into their medical stores to pull up old ventilators and things like that to recondition them in the chance that we may need to use these things," said Berkenstock.
The hospital systems have also discussed with the Memphis Medical Society about possibly using some hospitals to only treat coronavirus patients.
Dr. Berkenstock hopes it doesn’t get to that point.
“We’ll keep our fingers crossed and say our prayers and practice what you can practice, control the things that you can control. and that is who’s around you and how clean the surfaces are and how clean your hands are,” said Berkenstock.
Dr. Berkenstock again emphasized that people need to take safer at home orders seriously. He also pointed out that the Centers for Disease Control is considering changing its stance on who should wear masks and gloves, right now they are considering urging everyone to wear them. Not just health care workers.
