MPD desperately searching for missing 12-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are desperately searching for a missing 12-year-old in the Memphis area.
Taylor Clash was last seen near the 6500 block of N. Country Oak Cir. in the Park of Hollyford Apartments near Kirby Parkway, according to MPD.
She was last seen around 2:45 Tuesday morning.
Police said Taylor threatened to run away and has ran away in the past.
Taylor is 5′2″, 120-lbs, with a medium complexion and her hair in a bun. She was wearing a black coat, blue pants, and sneakers with rainbow colors.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Taylor Clash, please contact the Memphis Police at 901-636-3100 or 901-636-4479.
