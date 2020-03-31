Regional One Health and American Red Cross partner to launch community blood drives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday, March 31 kicks off a series of weekly community blood drives launched by Regional One Health and the American Red Cross.
Community members can donate blood at the American Red Cross each Tuesday, March 31 through May 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donors are asked to make an appointment before showing up to donate in order to manage the flow of donors appropriately in alignment with social distancing practices.
You can schedule an appointment to give blood at the Regional One Health Blood Drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS using sponsor code: ARCMEMPHIS.
This partnership comes as blood banks continue to experience severe blood shortages due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.