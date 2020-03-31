Regional One Health partnering with Red Cross for weekly blood drives in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to several blood drive cancellations in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, blood banks across the country, and here in the Mid-South, are facing unexpected shortages.
In response to these shortages, Regional One Health and the American Red Cross are partnering up to launch a series of community blood drives.
These blood drives will be held weekly, every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., until May 19. The first of these blood drives are scheduled to begin Tuesday, March 31 at 11:30 a.m. at the American Red Cross on Madison Avenue.
The Regional One Health blood drives at the Red Cross will offer added appointment slots and expanded capacity for donors to give.
Regional One wants to remind Memphians that donating blood is a safe process. Red Cross employees are following thorough safety protocols to protect the health and safety of blood donors.
Donors are asked to make an appointment before showing up to donate.
Appointments to give blood can be scheduled by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS using sponsor code: ARCMEMPHIS.
