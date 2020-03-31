2nd SCSO employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second Shelby County Sheriff’s Office employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Anthony Buckner with SCSO, HIPPA laws prevented him from commenting on any employee that may or may not be quarantined, he stated the latest employee that tested positive “was off for some time and did not return to work."
Last week an SCSO jail employee tested positive for the virus as well. According to the sheriff’s office, the employee works with detainees at the jail but no cases have been identified among the detainees at this time.
According to Buckner, Student Resource Officers were being used by the sheriff’s office to help with court staffing to save overtime pay for regular deputies.
*An earlier version of this story reported two more employees tested positive for the virus. Only two employees total have tested positive.
