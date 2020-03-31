Shelby County officials reveal few details in county’s first COVID-19 death; Hospitals expecting surge in cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over the weekend, Shelby County recorded its first COVID-19-related death. Health officials did not have a weekend media briefing and spoke about that death for the first time Monday, revealing very few details.
Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said the person who died from COVID-19 in the county was older than 60 years old, but she would not give the person’s sex.
Haushalter spoke in generalities about the victim's case.
“It’s a combination of things that make people more at risk including age and other chronic illnesses,” she said. “We also are seeing nationwide that people become ill and deteriorate very quickly. And those are the things that are applicable to this victim as well.”
With respect to an expected surge in hospitalizations in the county, Haushalter said early predictive models showed the area’s hospital systems would be overwhelmed in early May.
The state is working to identify existing buildings to convert to hospitals or spaces where field hospitals can be constructed locally in anticipation of added capacity. No locations have been publicized.
"That decision is not final, but work is being done with the state of Tennessee to identify the location or locations, more than one, if necessary," she said.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris urged the public to heed social distancing guidelines as a way of lessening the impact on the area’s healthcare system in the coming weeks.
“I think the important thing is to encourage people to live up to social distancing, the rules around social distance,” Harris said. “The vast majority of people in our community are making a sacrifice for their neighbor.”
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich also spoke Monday, as the Tennessee Supreme Court has ordered all out-of-custody court dates in April canceled. That includes jury trials. The only cases being processed through the court system are those where defendants are in custody.
Weirich said their office is accelerating the processing of guilty pleas through the system that results in release from custody on probation. Weirich cautioned violent offenders would not be released, however.
Public health experts have indicated jails present opportunities for rapid spread of COVID-19.
Weirich said the county has reduced its in-custody population in recent months, going from roughly 2,600 incarcerated in January 2020 to roughly 1,900 incarcerated at the end of March 2020.
