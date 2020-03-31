Showers this morning, drying out later today

It’s a soggy morning with widespread rain and temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. However, the rain will be ending by noon and clouds will gradually clear this afternoon. We will have sunshine by 5 pm, but high temperatures will only make it to the upper 50s today. It will be mostly clear tonight with overnight lows in the lower 40s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 70%. High: 57. Winds will be north 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 41. Winds north 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be chilly tomorrow morning, but sunshine will help temperatures climb to the mid-60s in the afternoon. It will also be dry and sunny on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and Friday. Clouds will move in on Friday and an isolated shower will be possible late in the day.
NEXT WEEK: A front will sit near the Mid-South Saturday, which will give us a chance for a few showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday. There may also be a stray shower on Sunday and clouds will stick around all day.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
