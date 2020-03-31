Sixth Grade

Teacher, date:
- Materials needed:
- Text needed:
Rachael Spriggs, March 31: Students will be able to represent ratios in ratio tables, double number line diagrams, and coordinate planes to demonstrate their understanding of how to use rate and ratio reasoning to solve real world mathematical problems. Watch here.
- Materials needed: White board, expo markers, chart paper
- Text needed:
Teacher, date:
- Materials needed:
- Text needed:
For more information about SCS school closures click here and for available resources click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.