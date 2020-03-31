Tax deadline extended for businesses in Tennessee amid coronavirus outbreak

TENNESSEE (WMC/WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Revenue announced Tuesday that they would be extending the tax filing deadlines for a number of business-related tax reports.
The extension comes along due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deadlines to file both Franchise and Excise Tax and Hall Income Tax returns originally due April 15 has been extended to July 15, 2020.
Business Tax returns that were due to be filed by April 15 has been extended to June 15, 2020. The Business Tax is a tax on gross receipts and applies to most businesses that sell goods or services.
More information regarding this extension can be found here.
“We are committed to helping taxpayers,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We know that taxpayers are doing all they can to meet the current challenges while continuing to comply with state tax requirements. We hope to offer some relief through the extension of these deadlines.”
The Department is also available to assist business owners who may be unable to pay their taxes or who file them past the deadline.
Taxpayers can request penalty waivers or ask for a payment plan that provides monthly payments over time. The department will review these requests on a case-by-case basis to ensure taxpayers’ needs are best met.
Assistance is available via telephone at 615-253-0600, email at Revenue.Support@tn,gov, or through the online Revenue Help feature, where taxpayers can search and find answers to their questions.
