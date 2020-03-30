Tracking another round of rain and it could be heavy for some

THIS WEEK: The heaviest rain will move though from midnight to 6 AM followed by scattered showers through midday tomorrow. Rainfall amounts will average an inch to an inch and a half for most areas. Skies will gradually clear tomorrow night as cool dry air moves in from the north. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.