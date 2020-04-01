497 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Shelby County, according to the City of Memphis

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis announced 497 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across Shelby County.
According to the State of Tennessee, there were 428 cases of the COVID-19 in Shelby County as of Tuesday afternoon. That number has increased by 69 cases in one day.
Across Tennessee, more than 2,200 positive coronavirus cases have been reported. There have been 23 deaths across Tennessee, including three in Shelby County.
More than 120 recoveries have been reported across the state.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, in early March the first reported cases of the novel coronavirus were two people who went to Mardi Gras in New Orleans.
Alisa Haushalter, director of the health department, pointed out that most of the cases of coronavirus in Shelby County are not elderly people.
“We are still continuing to see that the majority of our cases are in individuals below 60 and a significant number really over 40% are between 21 and 40," said Haushalter in a daily briefing Tuesday.
