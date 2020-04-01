Gov. Bill Lee extends March, April vehicle registration deadline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Motor vehicle renewals due in March or April have now been extended to June 15, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Bill Lee extended the deadline for obtaining these renewals through Executive Order No. 15.
The Tennessee Department of Revenue strongly encourages motorists to renew online in order to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as county clerk staff.
You can also find your local county clerk’s address here and mail in your renewal.
If you have any questions about vehicle registration, or any vehicle title and registration matter, call the Title and Registration Hotline at 615-741-3101 or email Revenue.Support@tn.gov. There is also help available through the Revenue Help app.
