March ends on a soggy note but a somewhat drier pattern lies ahead

Rain has moved out for now but, the month of March ends with 9.40 inches of rain which is 4.24 inches above average for the month. Fortunately, we’ll have a mainly dry pattern for the next few days and warmer temperatures too.

By Ron Childers | March 31, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 7:52 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Clear With Patchy Fog Wind: NW 5 Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: NE 5-10 High: 66

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5 Low: 46

THIS WEEK: Patchy fog is possible late tonight and by early morning followed by plenty of sunshine for the day and slightly cooler than average temperatures. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 70s with lows near 60.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.