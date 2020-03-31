March ends on a soggy note but a somewhat drier pattern lies ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear With Patchy Fog Wind: NW 5 Low: 41
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: NE 5-10 High: 66
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5 Low: 46
THIS WEEK: Patchy fog is possible late tonight and by early morning followed by plenty of sunshine for the day and slightly cooler than average temperatures. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 70s with lows near 60.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
