MATA adds extra buses to lessen bus stop, bus shelter wait times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After reducing levels of services this week, the Memphis Area Transit Authority added extra buses on key routes to reduce wait times.
Due to the 10-person limit implemented to comply with social distancing guidelines created by the Centers for Disease Control, MATA is working to better serve the community while enforcing those guidelines.
MATA will post new schedules on matatransit.com that show additional buses operating between scheduled trips.
On April 1, MATA will stage buses at the William Hudson, Airways and American Transit Centers in order to lessen wait times and help MATA operators respond quickly.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, MATA may consider more adjustments in the future.
