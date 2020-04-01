MATA issuing refunds to customers who purchased passes prior to free fares

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, the Memphis Area Transit Authority announced it will be offering refunds to fixed route bus customers who purchased 7-day or 31-day passes prior to the start of temporary free fares.
Customers who are eligible for a refund must:
- Show either the pass or receipt that was purchased from March 17-24, and
- Visit the William Hudson Transit Center at 444 North Main from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 2-4.
Free fare will be available on all MATA service vehicles until Thursday, April 30. The temporary free fares are part of MATA’s overall strategy to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
MATAplus passes do not qualify for refunds since those passes are based on the number of rides and not the number of days.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.