Shelby County offering counseling for employees amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Courtney Mickens | April 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 10:07 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Employees with Shelby County are getting an expansion in their benefits in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Lee Harris is offering virtual counseling to employees - this includes unlimited video, phone, or in-person counseling services.

According to a release, employees are not required to have health insurance to be qualified for virtual counseling.

The teletherapy program is a part of the Employee Assistance Program with the Shelby County Government.

“We must slow the spread of COVID-19. In addition, we must protect our mental health during this harrowing time. Employees may be anxious about contracting the virus, fearful about exposing their loved ones to the disease, or navigating the unique stressors that have arisen during this public health emergency. Access to professional teletherapy services is one way to ensure that employees have access to counseling and mental healthcare. We encourage other employers to be proactive and do what they can to support the mental health of their employees.”
Shelby County Mayor, Lee Harris

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have acknowledged the stress and anxiety that can come from dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Bill Lee talked about ways the state is helping Tennesseans get through these tough times. Lee called it “collateral impact” - the damage this disease does to our minds.

Currently, there are more than 490 cases of coronavirus across Shelby County, according to the City of Memphis.

According to the Shelby County Health Department, in early March the first reported cases of the novel coronavirus were two people who went to Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

Alisa Haushalter, director of the health department, pointed out that most of the cases of coronavirus in Shelby County are not elderly people.

“We are still continuing to see that the majority of our cases are in individuals below 60 and a significant number really over 40% are between 21 and 40," said Haushalter in a daily briefing Tuesday.

