Shelby County offering counseling for employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

“We must slow the spread of COVID-19. In addition, we must protect our mental health during this harrowing time. Employees may be anxious about contracting the virus, fearful about exposing their loved ones to the disease, or navigating the unique stressors that have arisen during this public health emergency. Access to professional teletherapy services is one way to ensure that employees have access to counseling and mental healthcare. We encourage other employers to be proactive and do what they can to support the mental health of their employees.”

Shelby County Mayor, Lee Harris