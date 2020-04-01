Memphis Police Department makes ‘social distancing’ changes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is making another change to further promote social distancing.
MPD is moving to its 'inclement weather’ crash policy.
Drivers can take photos and exchange numbers without calling an officer to the scene if involved in a minor crash.
Police consider accidents a minor crash if there are no injuries, no one is under the influence, and all vehicles are drivable.
After that, report the crash to MPD by phone by calling any police precinct within five days.
Mike Williams, head of the Memphis Police Association, said officers are taking extra precautions. The association is giving officers hand sanitizer and cleaners to spray on patrol cars.
“We want to make sure those who can’t get it, can,” said Williams.
