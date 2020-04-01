Mild & sunny now, more showers this weekend

It's clear and cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s. With ample sunshine, high temperatures will be in the upper 60s this afternoon. There will be more clouds moving in overnight and low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 66. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 47. Winds southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Although we will still see some sunshine tomorrow, there will be more clouds streaming into the area. it will also be slightly warmer tomorrow. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy on Friday and an isolated shower will be possible\. However, most of the area will stay dry on Friday.
WEEKEND: A front will sit near the Mid-South Saturday, which will give us a chance for a few showers. High temperatures will be in the 70s with low temperatures in the 50s over the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: It will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers at the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s Monday and around 80 degrees Tuesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.