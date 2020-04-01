My 3 Subs Podcast creates simulated Memphis 901 FC broadcast during coronavirus hiatus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Not even 48 hours after the USL suspended games because of the coronavirus, did a couple guys from My 3 Subs podcast start brainstorming a way to keep soccer alive in the 901. With the challenge of social distancing and no action, they pulled together a virtual broadcast that takes your right inside AutoZone Park.
“The wheels started cranking and Tim brought up, well lets come up with a match,” Co-Creator and Executive Producer Brodee Scott said.
The game, 901 FC hosting Las Vegas Lights FC for the first time.
“We’re both very optimistic that the season will actually take place," Founder and Co-Host Tim Van Horn said. “We didn’t want to give either team any bulletin board material because they play in separate conferences. Unless they meet in the championship game they will not meet this year.”
So Tim Van Horn, Peter Edmiston and Brodee Scott created an excel file to fill out big events in the match. And the rest, was ad-libbed by the professionals.
“We had our stopwatch going on our phones so that we’d have real time,” Van Horn explained. “Every now and then check that and it’s like OK where should we be or what event should be happening, oh he’s supposed to almost break the dude’s leg. We should talk about that now!”
As the city of Memphis misses sports, My 3 Subs got other sports personalities involved. All while social distancing.
“No two people were in a room at the same time we did it over the Zoom app, we had people email in the voice work," Van Horn added. "The 11 people that participated in it, were never in the same room.”
One of those 11, our very own Jarvis Greer!
“Look at the visiting bench. They’re all up on their feet after grabbing the early goal,” Jarvo announced.
Van Horn and Scott hope this brings the sports entertainment people need, and maybe even inspires other cities and clubs to do the same. All while doing good. Adding in PSA’s for different organizations like the Mid-South Food Bank.
“Yes it dropped on April Fools Day, but it’s not a fool as to what we are bringing to the broadcast and that is 100% passion for the sport that we so love,” Scott said.
And if you ask them how the game ends, they’ll tell you to find out for yourself.
You can find the podcast on My 3 Subs or any other major streaming platform.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.