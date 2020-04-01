No NBA word on Precious Achiuwa... yet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s one notable exception to the Tigers roster completely returning intact.
AAC Player and Freshman of the Year Precious Achiuwa has yet to declare for the NBA Draft.
A new rule allows college players to be represented by agents if the NCAA deems legitimate.
Permitting athletes to remain eligible for college play if they enter the professional draft but decide to return to college. Achiuwa is projected as a Lottery Pick for the June Draft.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.