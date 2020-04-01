Penny expects Tigers to return ‘intact’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway said he feels good about his roster returning as a whole for next season.
Hardaway said, "As of right now. I’m expecting to keep the roster intact. " With some 550 players already entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, only one of them was a Tiger.
That player was forward Ryan Boyce, who announced his decision to leave in December. He has already signed with Georgia State.
Hardaway also said he expects assistant Coach Mike Miller, and his entire staff to return next season as well.
