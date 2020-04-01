SCHD: Assisted living facility working to address public following coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department confirmed it is investigating an outbreak at an assisted living facility and released the number of cases at that facility Monday. But the community is asking for the facility to be named.
Health department director Alisa Haushalter said there are six cases in the facility -- five residents and one employee. Haushalter said by law the facility has to notify residents and employees.
She says there is no law that says the facility has to reveal itself to the public.
“We are working with that facility to issue their own press release so that the public has access to that information," said Haushalter. "Generally within public health, we will only release the minimal amount of information necessary to protect the public’s health.”
Haushalter says investigators know the assisted living facility has not had visitors for “quite some time”. The health department is working closely with that facility.
There are now three deaths in Shelby County from the coronavirus. Haushalter says the majority of people with the coronavirus in Shelby County are not elderly.
Almost 4,700 people have been tested in Shelby county for the virus.
