SCHD releases name of assisted-living facility with COVID-19 outbreak after facility declines to publicly identify itself

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday the Shelby County Health Department announced it was investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Memphis assisted-living facility. After days of not releasing the name of the facility, the health department did so Wednesday morning.
Director Alisa Haushalter said the facility was given the opportunity to self-disclose its name, but it did not.
The Shelby County Health Department confirmed Carriage Court of Memphis at 1645 W Massey Road is the assisted-living facility where an outbreak of COVID-19 is taking place.
Up to this point, six cases have been reported including five residents and a staff member. The health department tested 22 people over the weekend and is still awaiting two of those results. Two residents with the virus were previously tested by their providers.
“When we’re working with a business or organization our typical process has been to encourage that organization to release their own name,” said Haushalter.
The health department said they'd worked with Carriage Court management Tuesday to encourage them to self-disclose their involvement in the interest of public health.
WMC Action News 5 was tipped of the facility’s identity and reached out to them independently Tuesday for a statement before their name became public.
The executive director sent a statement that did not confirm COVID19′s cases at the center.
“The health and safety of our residents and team members is our primary concern, and we are closely monitoring developments and guidelines with respect to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization as well as other expert sources. We are also working with and at the direction of healthcare authorities,” wrote Lisa Bobal, Executive Director. “Our community is supported by a Senior Lifestyle affiliated task force and management team comprised of various disciplines to aid us in our preparation, readiness, communication, and management of the COVID-19 coronavirus.”
The health department said the facility ultimately chose not to comply with their request, and that is why they released their name Wednesday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the facility had no mention of COVID-19′s confirmed cases on their Facebook page.
“I can say publicly that we tried throughout the day to encourage them to be transparent and release information,” said Haushalter. “They were made aware that we would ultimately release that information.”
WMC Action News 5 reached out to management at the facility Wednesday by phone and email but did not receive a response.
The health department said if additional testing is needed there they will step in.
