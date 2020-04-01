SCHD releases name of assisted-living facility with COVID-19 outbreak after facility declines to publicly identify itself

“The health and safety of our residents and team members is our primary concern, and we are closely monitoring developments and guidelines with respect to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization as well as other expert sources. We are also working with and at the direction of healthcare authorities,” wrote Lisa Bobal, Executive Director. “Our community is supported by a Senior Lifestyle affiliated task force and management team comprised of various disciplines to aid us in our preparation, readiness, communication, and management of the COVID-19 coronavirus.”