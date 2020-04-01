SCSO employee who works with youth detainees tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says an SCSO employee who works with youth detainees at the Juvenile Court Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
This comes after SCSO previously confirmed two employees tested positive for the virus.
Citing privacy and confidentiality laws, the sheriff’s office says they cannot provide personal information about the employee.
SCSO says the employee is currently self-quarantined at home, and the office is working with the health department to ensure appropriate follow-up measures are taken for this staff member and youths.
The employee came in contact with 16 youth detainees, who are now under quarantine orders at Juvenile Court. SCSO has consulted with public health officials who suggest closely monitoring the youths and for medical personnel to take temperature readings at least twice daily and assess the detainees for COVID-19 symptoms. The sheriff’s office says none of them are showing symptoms of the virus. SCSO is in the process of notifying all parents.
SCSO has also implemented a pre-screening protocol for employees and vendors prior to entering Juvenile Court Detention Center. This screening process includes the completion of a health and travel questionnaire and a temperature reading. Employees and vendors who have recently traveled to coronavirus epicenters or are symptomatic are denied entry.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it’s continuing to follow the guidelines of the Shelby County Health Department and CDC by cleaning and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces and promoting hand and respiratory hygiene in all its detention facilities.
