Seasonal temperatures and small shower chance by the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a good supply of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: A few high clouds are possible tonight with in the upper 40s.
THURSDAY: Temperatures will warm to near 70. Expect clouds to mix with a little sun at times. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph. Thursday night lows will fall into the lower 50s with increasing clouds and a stray shower, mainly in eastern Arkansas.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated downpour possible, mainly in eastern Arkansas. Highs will be in the lower 70s and lows will fall into the mid 50s.
WEEKEND: It won’t be a washout on Saturday, but a front will be close enough to the Mid-South that it will give us a chance of a few showers. Expect more clouds than sun. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with low temperatures in the 50s all weekend.
NEXT WEEK: An isolated shower or storm is possible each day with a front lingering nearby. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 with lows in the 60s. The sky will likely be mostly cloudy each day, but a little sun could pop out at any time.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.