Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee addresses COVID-19′s ‘collateral impact’ on mental health

“Last Friday, I was stunned to learn we had eight suicides in Knox County in one day," said Lee. "COVID-19 is a viral pandemic, but its also a pandemic that can produce hopelessness in people when they’re faced with losing their jobs, or losing their business or losing their health or losing their parent. It’s an imminent threat to the lives and livelihoods of our neighbors. And my administration wants to be particularly committed to providing resources that provide a lifeline to Tennesseans who find themselves in a particularly challenging place with regard to mental health.”