638 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Shelby County, according to the City of Memphis
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 2, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT - Updated April 2 at 8:28 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Currently, there are 638 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Shelby County, according to the City of Memphis.

Yesterday, the Shelby County Health Department reported 497 COVID-19 cases. That total has increased by 141 in one day.

Across Tennessee, more than 2,600 coronavirus cases have been confirmed. Twenty-four deaths and more than 130 have recovered across the Volunteer State.

Shelby County has three deaths related to the COVID-19 outbreak, including a pastor at Second Presbyterian Church. All three deaths were people between 50 and 60 years old, according to SCHD director Alisa Haushalter.

On Wednesday, the health department released a map of Shelby County’s cases by zip code. The highest concentration of cases is in the 38109, 38119, 38120, 38016, 38018 and 38028 areas.

Shelby County COVID-19 cases by zip code, as of March 31, 2020
Shelby County COVID-19 cases by zip code, as of March 31, 2020 (Source: WMC)

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Shelby County health officer Dr. Bruce Randolph issued a reminder about Gov. Bill Lee’s statewide “safer-at-home” order, adding that he’s received reports of people not adhering to the order’s directives.

“Right now in this fight against COVID-19, heroes stay at home,” Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday. “We need Tennesseans to do that in every corner, in every community in Tennessee."

