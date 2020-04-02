Collins Chapel Connection Hospital offers facility for potential patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One historic Memphis hospital is offering its facility in the fight against COVID-19.
Collins Chapel Connection Hospital, which is undergoing a revitalization, was once the only place where black doctors and nurses could practice.
Hospital Board officials have now reached out to the Army Corps of Engineers with a proposal to consider the facility as a place to treat potential patients.
"They are interested and they are planning a visit to the site. But we certainly wanted to step up in this crisis and offer the kind of healthcare to our total community, to all of our citizens and the bed space that is needed desperately and will be needed even more in the days ahead,” said Bishop Henry Williamson.
Hospital officials say they have also been in contact with Governor Lee's office.
No final word yet on whether the facility will be used.
