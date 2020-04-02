Cooper-Young artist dies from COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials say three people have died from coronavirus in Shelby County since the outbreak began. One of those patients was a popular artist in the Cooper-Young community.
“We were completely surprised. And he went down extremely fast and everyone is extremely upset about it,” said David Upton, friend of Dan Spector.
David Upton says his friend, 68-year-old Dan Spector, died not long after posting on his Facebook page on March 29.
Spector wrote, “Don’t know if I can send. I checked into Methodist Central and getting tested for whatever I got.”
Upton says Spector died from complications of the coronavirus. He was a fixture in Cooper-Young, where he lived, spending a lot of time at Java Cabana.
“He liked to talk and visit. He had red hair and reddish cheeks, so he had this angelic kind of impish cherub look,” said Upton.
Spector owned Archicast, which used to be located on Broad Avenue for several years.
Upton said after moving from Broad, Spector worked at a studio in his home. He specialized in architectural casting, life casting and ornate and sculptural repairs. Spector studied Industrial Design at Rhode Island School of Design.
“You can see his work all over town, places like the Exchange Building, Brinkley Plaza … beautiful work, lots of column work,” said Upton.
Upton says Dan Spector had a lot of friends who are devastated by his death -- a death that is sobering.
“I think it’s real scary. I think all of us are going to know someone who was taken by the coronavirus if it’s not already happening,” said Upton.
In what may be a sign of the times, Dan Spector’s family held a funeral service online.
