Dry and sunny today, but showers possible this weekend

We are waking up to another chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. It's mostly cloudy this morning, but we will have enough breaks in the clouds this afternoon for a nice warm-up. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s today. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the lower 50s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 70. Winds will be southeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53. Winds southeast 5 mph.
FRIDAY: It will also be mostly cloudy on Friday and an isolated shower will be possible before noon. However, most of the area will stay dry during the afternoon and evening. Low temperatures will only drop to the mid-50s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: A front will sit near the Mid-South Saturday, which will give us a chance for a few showers. The weekend definitely is not a wash-out, but we can’t rule out passing rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s with low temperatures in the 50s over the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: It will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers at the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s Monday and around 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.