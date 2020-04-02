901 FC on the pitch via podcast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With ‘The Rona’ running rampant around the world, cancellations and postponements dominate sports. Memphis 901 FC played exactly one game this season before the pandemic hit.
But, they’re playing again right now, and you can hear it for yourselves - via podcast!
Barely 48 hours after the USL suspended games because of the coronavirus, a couple of guys from “My 3 Subs” podcast start brainstorming for ways to keep soccer alive in the 901.
With the challenge of social distancing and no action, they pulled together a virtual broadcast that takes you right inside AutoZone Park.
The action, the sound, the fans all there. The only thing missing is the game itself.
Brodee Scott said, “The wheels started cranking and Tim brought up, well lets come up with a match.”
It’s 901 FC hosting Las Vegas Lights FC for the first time. Tim Van Horn said, “We’re both very optimistic that the season will actually take place. We didn’t want to give either team any bulletin board material because they play in separate conferences. Unless they meet in the championship game, they will not meet this year.”
So Tim Van Horn, Peter Edmiston, and Brodee Scott created an excel file to fill out big events in the match. The rest was ad-libbed by the professionals.
As the city of Memphis misses sports, “My 3 subs” got other sports personalities involved - all while social distancing. “No two people were in a room at the same time,” said Horn. "We did it over the zoom app, we had people email in the voice work. The 11 people that participated in it, were never in the same room.”
One of those 11 was WMC Action News 5′s our very own Jarvis Greer!
Horn and Scott hope this brings the sports entertainment people need, and maybe even inspires other cities and clubs to do the same. While doing good, adding in PSA’s for different organizations like the Mid-South Food Bank.
Scott said, “Yes it dropped on April Fools Day, but it’s not a fool as to what we are bringing to the broadcast and that is 100% passion for the sport that we so love.”
If you ask them how the game ends, Horn said, “No you can’t tell people! No spoilers..."
You can catch the game, and find out who wins on “My 3 Subs” wherever you get your podcasts.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.