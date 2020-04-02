Former Grizzlies star donates $10,000 to help feed Shelby County students and families during COVID-19 crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Zack Randolph has donated $10,000 to the Mid-South Food Bank, providing Shelby County Schools’ students and families a new mobile food pantry during the COVID-19 crisis.
The mobile pantry will be set up in the Board of Education parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday in April.
Families can drive through for a 14-day food supply pack while supplies last.
Click here for more information about food distribution during the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.