Gov. Bill Lee signing order requiring Tennesseans to stay home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Days after signing an executive order to close all non-essential businesses statewide, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is now requiring all Tennesseans to stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities.
Lee is expected to sign Executive Order 23 Thursday and it will remain in effect until April 14 at 11:59 p.m.
This comes after data collected by the Tennessee Department of Transportation has shown an increase in citizen movement across the state.
“Over the last few weeks, we have seen decreases in movement around the state as Tennesseans socially distance and stay at home,” said Lee. “However, in recent days we have seen data indicating that movement may be increasing and we must get these numbers trending back down. I have updated my previous executive order to clearly require that Tennesseans stay at home unless they are carrying out essential activities.”
Lee will address these measures in the press briefing Thursday at 3 p.m. Watch here.
