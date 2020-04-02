Health department: You must isolate at home while waiting on COVID-19 test results

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The area’s COVID-19 task force, which includes the Shelby County Health Department, the City of Memphis and other agencies, said Thursday we have already reached the trigger point in hospital admissions in the Memphis area to justify construction of additional medical facilities.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced a remote hospital facility would be constructed at the Gateway Shopping Center in Memphis.
On Thursday afternoon, the health department said they are shifting their focus from managing the outbreak in the general public to high-risk areas for virus transmission like nursing homes and health care settings. The health department said they would rely more heavily on health care professionals and the public to make sure sick individuals are isolated.
Public health officials revealed seven people have died from COVID-19 in Shelby County, and one of those deaths included a victim younger than 40.
“We all need to get the message out that this is serious. I’ve been practicing for 40 years. This is the biggest epidemic I’ve ever been involved in. This is a once in a lifetime epidemic,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department director. “And I think it’s important for people who know that to say that to understand this is getting very serious, that we need to take the appropriate action.”
Haushalter said if you are ill and get tested for COVID-19 you MUST remain isolated until the test result returns. If it is negative, there’s no issue.
But if it is positive, you must stay in isolation in a separate part of your home away from others. Do not leave that room unless you are seeking medical aid. If you do leave, Haushalter said you must wear a mask, and your caregivers must wear a mask, use gloves and wash hands frequently.
If you test positive, you must remain in isolation for a minimum of seven days and be fever free and symptom free for three days.
If you’ve had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Haushalter said you need to quarantine in your home for 14 days without visitors. That means do not leave unless it is to seek medical care, she advised. You also must wear a mask if you leave.
If there are children in your home, Haushalter said make arrangements for them to stay elsewhere if possible.
The COVID-19 task force told WMC Action News 5 in a media briefing Thursday that there there are 50 to 60 patients in Memphis hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases and even more whose cases are not confirmed yet.
Locally, a estimated number of deaths hasn’t been formally narrowed down. But infectious disease expert on the task force Dr. Manoj Jain said 250 people die annually in the Memphis-area from the seasonal flu, and the number of COVID-19 deaths could be five to 10 times higher.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.