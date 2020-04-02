The Investigators: Mississippi counties hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New data obtained by WMC Action News 5 shows parts of Mississippi have been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The data comes on the same day Governor Tate Reeves declared a statewide “shelter-in-place.”
Data from Johns Hopkins University shows Tunica, Coahoma and Bolivar Counties are hot spots.
A table created by Investigate TV shows the census tract that includes Cleveland and Indianola, Mississippi is in the top ten per capita for positive COVID-19 tests.
The area has 37 positive tests but per capita, the area ranks higher that the Chicago-Metro area.
Mississippi governor Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that he signed a new executive order establishing a statewide shelter-in-place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"Late yesterday afternoon and into the evening, as more and more data began to arrive, it became clear in talking to our experts. They told me we are now at the point in Mississippi’s cycle where such drastic measures may be required,” said Reeves.
We will watch the map over the coming days to see if this information shows any immediate signs that the order is working.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.