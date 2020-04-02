List of Memphis-area restaurants with delivery or takeout options during the coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Restaurants across the Mid-South have closed their dining areas to stem the spread of COVID-19. Many are offering takeout, curbside and/or delivery services during the outbreak.
If you’re still open, list your business and hours for free on our website. If you’re looking for restaurants and other businesses, see what’s open!
17 Berkshire – (901) 729-7916 | 2094 Trimble Pl.
- Hours are now 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Curbside delivery available.
Alchemy – (901) 726-4444 | 940 S. Cooper Street
- Menu items are available for takeout daily. Delivery is available through Togo Services, UberEats, GrubHub or phone.
Aldo’s Pizza Pies – (901) 725-7437 | 752 S. Cooper Street
- Menu items are available for delivery and takeout daily. Delivery range is all of midtown and Crosstown. Aldo’s will deliver farther. Ask if it is available when you call.
Another Roadside Attraction Catering – (901) 569-5360 | 966 S. Cooper Street
- Have a private chef prepare a date night or a small friendly gathering at your house or have family-style meals prepared and delivered.
Area 51 Ice Cream – (662) 298-3028 | 117 W Commerce St. Hernando, MS
- Takeout orders only. Open for normal hours. No sampling. No cash payments. This also applies to the Crosstown Concourse location.
Babalu – (901) 274-0100 | 6450 Poplar Ave & 2155 Madison Ave.
- Curbside delivery. Please provide make, model and color of car. Last order for curbside is 30 minutes before closing time. View menu online.
Bahama Breeze – 901-385-8744 | 2830 N Germantown Pkwy. In Memphis
- Call in to-go with curbside delivery available.
Bari Ristorante E Enoteca – (901) 722-2244 | 22 S Cooper St.
- Call in to-go orders. Curbside delivery available.
Bedrock Eats and Sweets – (901) 512-5374 | 327 S Main
- Order from the full cafe menu and the grab and go case including drinks and smoothies. Call it in, pay and Bed Rocks will text you when it’s being delivered. Curbside also available during all regular hours.
Belly Acres – (901) 529-7017 | 2102 Trimble Pl.
- Curbside delivery. Personal delivery for orders $150+. Kids eat free every day (with adult meal) for eat-in & takeaway.
Boscos Restaurant & Brewing Company – (901) 432-2222 | 2120 Madison Ave.
- Offering curbside delivery for all to-go orders. Free delivery for orders of 12 or more. Free office deliveries for those still at work.
Bluff City Coffee – (901) 249-3378 | 945 S. Cooper Street
- Menu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup daily. Custom group orders for business breakfast and lunch deliveries are available, please call 901-482-5714 to facilitate.
- Homestyle Dinners Choice of Meat, Two Vegetables, Bread $10 Per Person. Curbside service available!
- (901) 207-1546 | 629 S. Mendenhall
- (901) 451-7930 | 2581 Broad
Café Med – (901) 755-9710 | 1817 Kirby Pkwy
- Café Med just wanted to let our fellow Memphians know that they are here to feed their need for delicious Mediterranean food! Menu items are available for take-out or customers can order for delivery through Bite Squad or Meals in Motion.
Café Ole Restaurant – (901) 343-0103 | 959 S. Cooper Street
- Menu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup daily. Delivery is available through BiteSquad and DoorDash.
Café Palladio – (901) 278-0129 | 2179 Central Avenue
- Menu items are available for takeout during normal business hours. Delivery is available through BiteSquad.
Celtic Crossing – (901) 274-5151 | 903 S. Cooper Street
- Menu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup daily. Call about delivery options.
Central BBQ – (901) 272-9377 | 2249 Central Avenue
- Menu items are available for takeout daily. Catering is available for all types of events – large and small, please call to setup. Central BBQ employees will be delivering regular takeout orders with a $25 minimum plus $5 delivery fee – credit only. Curbside Pickup-Customers with call-in orders can now stay in their car. They must pay with valid cc# over the phone. Orders will be brought out to them once they arrive; we will be checking their ID and card to make sure they match before releasing their food.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen – (901) 380-1119 | 2147 N. Germantown Parkway
- Now offering curbside to-go.
Chef Kelly English -- (901) 504-8400
- Open for to-go and delivery orders. Click here to order. Valid for The Second Line, Restaurant Iris, Fino’s From the Hill and Iris Etc. Catering Services.
Chef Tam’s – (901) 207-2598 | 668 Union Ave.
- To-go orders start March 19 to keep patrons and employees safe while still serving amazing food. Order now via email and include your cellphone number. See a menu here. Pick a protein and two sides. Email cheftamsmeals2go@gmail.com with your order.
Ciao Bella – (901) 205-2500 | 565 Erin Dr, Memphis, TN 38117
- Open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Offering carry out, curbside pickup and delivery options
City Market Groceries & Deli – (901) 729-6152 | 66 S. Main St.
- Call ahead to place to-go orders for curbside pickup. *Keep your flashers on.
City Silo Table + Pantry – (901) 729-7687 | 5101 Sanderlin Ave #104b
- Curbside pick-up available. Call with your order, pay by credit card and share the make/color of your car. Will offer timeframe for pickup and meet you outside the door.
Cooper Street 20/20 – (901) 871-6879 | 800 S. Cooper Street
- All items are available for takeout during normal business hours. Curbside service is available. Limited delivery times are available.
Corky’s Ribs & BBQ | Collierville, East Memphis, Cordova and Olive Branch
- Drive-thru, takeout and third-party delivery available as well as mail order. Orders placed online.
Crosstown Brewing Company – (901) 529–7611 | 1264 Concourse Ave.
- Taproom is only open for TO-GO beer sales.
Crosstown Concourse Restaurants – 1350 Concourse Ave
- Offering local delivery service in a 4 mile radius to your doorstep.
- Global Café: order online or call 901-512-6890
- Saucy Chicken: order online or call 901-203-3838
- Curb Market: 901-543-6880
DWJ #2 Midtown – (901) 207-6204 | 2156 Young Avenue
- Menu items are available for takeout daily or via UberEats. Curb-side delivery for orders placed and paid over the phone. Other locations offering carry-out.
East Coast Wings + Grill – (901) 381-9990 | 2946 Kate Hyde Blvd. Ste 101, Bartlett
- Call-in orders only with curbside pickup. Family packs available for $25.99 to feed a family of four. Offering 20% off for hospital workers and 20% off for first responders at every location.
Erling Jensen The Restaurant – (901) 763-3700 | 1044 S Yates Rd.
- Offering to-go and pick-up services.
- All open and serving the full menu for takeout business! Delivery via UberEats.
Farm Burger – (901) 800-1851 | Crosstown Concourse
- New operation hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily until further notice. Curbside delivery or to-go order inside or pick up in-store available.
Fino’s From the Hill - (901) 272-3466 | 1853 Madison Avenue
- Online ordering also available via Grubhub.
Firehouse Subs - Order Online and pick up via Rapid Rescue To Go.
- Firehouse Subs has excellent options for to-go meals, including counter service for takeout orders, our Rapid Rescue on-line ordering system, call-in orders via phone, and where available, third-party delivery services and drive-thru services. They have implemented changes to some of their operational procedures designed to significantly reduce the physical point of contact for the guest.
Genghis Grill – delivery & take-out encouraged at all locations
- All first time Genghis Grill orders on DoorDash will get free delivery through March 30.
Global Cafe – (901) 512-6890 | Crosstown Concourse
- Order online or call-in. Must pick up before 6 p.m.
Hammer & Ale – (901) 410-8223 | 921 S. Cooper Street
- Menu and growlers are available for takeout and curbside pickup. Will continue to clean and sanitize all growlers before filling.
- Curb-side pickup now available. The holistic pet food retailer will continue to waive its delivery fee for all same-day delivery orders through the end of April. Delivery begins at 9 a.m. Orders placed before 5:30 p.m. will be delivered in an hour or less.
- Online ordering at the midtown location. Curbside pickup and DoorDash delivery available at all locations.
Imagine Vegan Café – (901) 654-3455 | 2158 Young Avenue
- Menu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup. Call us for catering for larger groups. Delivery available through Postmates.
Jason’s Deli – locations listed below
- Menu items are available through takeout/curbside pickup at all locations.
- (901) 685-3333 |1199 Ridgeway Road
- (901) 844-1840 | 1585 Chickering Lane
- (901) 324-3181 | 3473 Poplar Avenue
- (662) 892-8321 | 4850 Goodman Road
Java Cabana Coffeehouse – (901) 272-7210 | 2170 Young Avenue
- Menu items are available for takeout.
Jerry’s Sno Cones – (901) 767-2659 | 1657 Wells Station Rd. & (901)249-8718 | 1601 Bonnie Lane
- Drive-thru at the Cordova location or take out at both locations.
Jim’s Place Grille – (901) 861-5000 | 3660 South Houston Levee Rd. Suite 112, Collierville
- Open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Offering curbside take-out, pick up and limited delivery options.
- Open Easter Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pick up.
Lamplighter Lounge – (901) 567-5322 | 1702 Madison Avenue
- Now offering delivery and pick-up.
Let It Fly Sports Bar – (901) 207-1187 | 9091 Poplar Ave. #101, Germantown
- Family meals, food delivery through Bite Squad, curbside pickup for all to-go orders and 25% off gift cards. Family meals can feed four to five people for $39.99. Customers who purchase two or more family meals will receive a $10 gift card.
Local on The Square - (901) 725-1845 | 2126 Madison Ave.
- Curbside available. Menu also online for delivery via Uber Eats, Grubhub, Door Dash and BiteSquad.
LongHorn Steakhouse – locations listed below
- To Go service available, also offering curbside ordering and pickup
- 3581 Houston Levee Rd in Collierville | (901) 861-9529
- 8324 Hwy. 64 in Bartlett | (901) 388-5053
- 294 Goodman Rd West in Southaven | (662) 349-6903
Memphis Barbecue Company – (662) 536-3763 | 709 Desoto Cove, Horn Lake
- Delivery and curbside pickup available. Grab-and-go hot meals are available from 4 to 6 p.m. Menus adjust daily. Delivery fees for catering and to-go orders waived on orders over $100. The restaurant will close at 9 p.m. every night and to-go orders will not be taken after 8:30 p.m.
Memphis Made Brewing – (901) 207-5343 | 768 S. Cooper Street
- Currently open but are not filling growlers, and kid toys and board games are off-limits. Check website and social media for daily offerings.
Midtown Crossing Grill -- (901) 443-0502 | 394 N. Watkins
- Menu items are available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for takeout and delivery. Order online at www.mcgmemphis.com, by phone at (901) 443-0502 or through DoorDash.
Mulan Bistro – (901) 347-3965 | 2149 Young Ave.
- Menu items are available for takeout daily and curbside pickup. Delivery is available through GrubHub, BiteSquad, UberEats and DoorDash. Custom luncheon packages and catering are available.
Napa Cafe – (901) 683-0441 | 5101 Sanderlin Ave. #122
- Family meals, curbside pickup and Door Dash delivery available. Family meals include soup or salad, entree, family-style side and fresh vegetable for $40. Call to order family or individual meals.
On the Border – (662) 655-4750 | 6572 Airways Blvd & (901) 881-0808 | 8101 Giacosa Place
- Now through March 29, On the Border is offering guests who place their order online $10 off their purchases of $35 or more. Guest must enter code: 10OFF352GO at time of ordering. Family meal deals starting at $19.99.
Panera Bread – locations listed below
- Currently open for carryout and delivery. Guests can place their Rapid Pick-Up orders online, and it will be waiting for them upon their arrival at the café or place a delivery order to enjoy Panera Bread at home.
- Bartlett: (901) 379-0373 | 8340 Highway 64, Suite 101
- Cordova: (901) 759-1439 | 714 Germantown Parkway
- Germantown: (901) 759-1439 | 7850 Poplar Avenue, Suite 2
- Jackson, TN: (731) 215-6084 | 1145 Vann Drive, Suite 107
- Midtown: (901) 725-8952 | 1961 Union Avenue
- Ridgeway Trace: (901) 683-9384 | 5865 Poplar Avenue, Suite 116, Memphis, TN 38119
- East Memphis / Laurelwood: (901) 761-3116 | 4530 Poplar Avenue, Suite 101
Pete and Sam’s – (901) 458-0694 | 3886 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38111
- Open Monday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Classic Italian food and pizzas, plus frozen entrees and pizzas, beer and wine to go. Offering carry out, curbside pickup and delivery options.
Pimento’s – (901) 453-6283 | 3751 S. Houston Levee
- Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday for to-go orders, drive-thru and delivery.
Porch and Parlor – (901) 725-4000 | 2125 Madison Ave.
- Free delivery along with curbside to-go service. Call ahead.
Olive Garden – locations listed below
- Free delivery for orders over $40, also offering car-side pick-up.
- 8405 US Hwy 64 | (901) 377-3437
- 7778 Winchester Rd | (901) 624-2003
- 5679 Poplar Ave | (901) 761-5711
Rise Biscuits & Donuts – (901) 308-4912 | 7535 Poplar Ave.
- The dining hall is closed. All menu items are available all day. Order online. Takeout and delivery available.
Rizzo’s by Chef Michael Patrick – (901)-304-6985 | 492 S. Main
- Offering curbside service for takeout orders.
RockHouse Live Memphis -- (901) 386-7222 | 5709 Raleigh LaGrange Rd.
- Full menu available for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner 5 to 10 p.m. Curbside orders and delivery via GrubHub, UberEats and Bitesquad. Beer available for pickup and delivery.
Ronnie Grisanti’s Italian Restaurant – (901) 850-0191 | 6150 Poplar Ave. #122 (at Regalia)
- Offering lunch, dinner and bulk menus to-go and with curbside pickup. Also offering free delivery within four miles.
Sabor Caribe – (901) 425-5889 | 662 Madison Ave
- Available delivery free all day in midtown and downtown. Call ahead for curbside pick-up.
Seasons 52 – (901) 682-9952 | 6085 Poplar Ave
- Now offering to-go and delivery.
Smallcakes Collierville – (901) 221-7559 | 2150 W. Poplar Ave, STE 107
- Store hours are now 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with takeout available. Call for curbside delivery.
Soul Fish Café – (901) 725-0722 | 862 S. Cooper Street
- Menu items are available for takeout daily. Delivery available through GrubHub, FoodBoss and BringMeThat.
South of Beale – (901) 526-0388 | 361 S. Main
- Dining room closed for at least 15 days beginning March 19. Takeout, curbside and UberEats available.
Stone Soup Café – (901) 922-5314 | 993 S. Cooper Street
- Menu items are available for takeout during normal business hours. Catering available.
- Various locations open for takeout and/or third-party delivery. Offering family takeout special -- buy two footlongs get one free at participating restaurants. Use promo code SUBWAYNOW to waive all delivery fees on your next purchase.
Sweet Grass Next Door – (901) 278-0278 | 937 S. Cooper Street
- Menu items are available for takeout. Special menu for more people (meals for 2, 4 and 6 people). Delivery is available through GrubHub and curbside service will be available.
Sweet Noshings - (901) 288-4753 | 2113 Madison Ave.
- Curbside delivery for orders over $5. Closes at 8 p.m. every night. Offering disposable gloves if customers want to bag their own candy.
Tamboli’s Pasta & Pizza – (901) 410-8866 | 1761 Madison Avenue
- Transitioning to Tamboli’s Mobile Deli Monday, March 23. Will be serving customers Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Will offer curbside pickup or delivery to any location within 30 minutes of their midtown location
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe – locations listed below
- Offering curbside pick-up and delivery options
- (901) 6132-2713 | 7850 Poplar Ave
- (901) 290-1091 | 540 S Mendenhall Road
- (901) 203-0083 | 7974 US-64 W
The Beauty Shop – (901) 272-7111 | 966 S. Cooper Street
- Call and place your order for lunch, dinner or brunch. Curbside pick-up or delivery anywhere in the Memphis area.
The Butcher Shop – (901) 757-4244 | 107 S Germantown Pkwy
- Now through March 29, curbside-to-go is available. 10% off all orders. Call in, pre-pay and pick-up.
The Capital Grille – (901) 683-9291 | 6085 Poplar Ave
- Takeout is available daily from noon to 8 p.m.
The Half Shell – (901) 737-6755 | 7825 Winchester Rd. & (901) 682-3966 | 688 S. Mendenhall
- Both locations are offering take out and curbside service. Also providing Family Meal Deals.
The Liquor Store – (901) 405-5477 | 2655 Broad Avenue
- Pick-up orders at the takeout window: call in, take-out, place an order or pick up.
Tsunami – (901) 274-2556 | 928 S. Cooper Street
- Menu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup. Delivery will be available in midtown by employees. Prepared meals that can be frozen and then later warmed are available as well.
Uncle Bubba’s BBQ and Smokehouse – (662) 298-3072 | 2353 Hwy 51 S, Hernando, MS
- Offering 25% off and BOGO gift cards
Westy’s – (901) 543-8646 | 346 N Main Street
- Curbside pickup available. Please call ahead.
Young Avenue Deli – 901-278-0034 | 2119 Young Avenue
- Menu items are available for takeout daily. Delivery available through GrubHub, FoodBoss and BringMeThat.
Below is a list of closures. Dates for reopening are not set.
- Bardog Tavern - Downtown (closure not due to COVID-19)
- Blue Nile Ethiopian Restaurant - Midtown
- Comeback Coffee - Pinch District
- Farm and Fries - Germantown
- Growlers - Midtown
- The Four Way
- Zebra Lounge
