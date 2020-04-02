Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Funds awards local organizations with $415K

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 1, 2020 at 11:39 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 11:39 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to generous donations from businesses and foundations, the Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund has awarded $415,000 to several organizations.

To date, donors have contributed $781,000 total.

Some of the organizations that have received grants include:

  • YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South: $100,000 to provide food service for Shelby County Schools students
  • Welcome to Memphis: $30,000: to award emergency grants to restaurant and hospitality workers
  • Community Alliance for the Homeless: $25,000 to house the newly homeless for 30 days
  • Neighborhood Christian Centers: $20,000 to provide family support and food stability

To see a full listing of grantees, learn more and donate online, click here.

