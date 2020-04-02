Mississippi officials trying to prevent COVID-19 from overwhelming health care system

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ shelter-in-place order goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m. The governor says the goal is to keep the health care system from being overwhelmed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of April 2, there are more than 1,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths in Mississippi. There are 103 confirmed cases in DeSoto County, the second highest in the state.
Reeves’ executive order will close amusement parks, playgrounds and museums, but walking trails will stay open. The governor has asked Mississippians to only venture out for essentials and to continue social distancing.
DeSoto County EMS Director Mark Davis says this is what officials have been stressing for weeks.
“You can still make your trips to the pharmacy. You can still make your trips to the grocery store, but other than that we need you to stay home. That will help lower that curve because we’re not going to have as many people exposed,” said Davis.
WMC Action News 5 talked to the owner of Buff City Soap in Southaven. She says the company manufactures and distributes hygiene, cleaning and laundry products and will remain open while practicing cleanliness, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the store. They also offer curbside pickup.
“We feel that we are part of the solution to helping fight this virus, and so we are hoping to stay open as long as possible. If this continues over and into the fall and we are required to close our doors it could shut us down,” said owner Krista Pennie Myers.
Davis says the sheriff’s office and city police department can enforce the governor’s order.
Restaurants and bars can also stay open but are limited to drive-thru, curbside or delivery services.
The shelter-in-place order remains in effect until at least Monday, April 20, although that could be extended.
