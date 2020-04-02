More sun with dry conditions this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will warm to near 70. Expect clouds to mix with a little sun at times. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Lows will fall into the lower 50s with increasing clouds and a stray shower late, mainly in eastern Arkansas.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated downpour possible, mainly in eastern Arkansas. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows will fall into the mid 50s Friday night.
WEEKEND: It won’t be a washout on Saturday, but a front will be close enough to the Mid-South that it could produce a few showers. Expect more clouds than sun. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with low temperatures in the 50s. Sunday looks dry with clouds and a little sun with highs in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Showers are a little more likely on Monday with highs around 70. An isolated shower or storm is possible each day through Wednesday with a front lingering nearby. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 with lows in the 60s. The sky will likely be mostly cloudy each day, but a little sun could pop out at any time.
