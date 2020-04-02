More than $700K in grant money to be dispersed among furloughed, laid-off workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In two weeks, the Community Foundation has collected more than $700,000 for its Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund. In just a matter of days, furloughed and laid-off workers can have some of that money in their hands.
“These are the people who bring you your plate or park your car or help you out when you need it,” Executive Director Mary Schmitz of Welcome to Memphis said. “We love them. Yes we want help for them.”
Tens of thousands of people in the Shelby County hospitality sector have been furloughed, laid off or taken a major hit because of the economic crisis the COVID-19 pandemic has created. To supplement all of the workers’ income, it would take millions, but Welcome To Memphis, a subsidiary of Memphis Tourism, is giving out what it can.
It received $30,000 from the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis’ Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund. It will give out $300 to 100 people in the hospitality industry.
“At the end of Monday, April 6, at 6 p.m. we are going to close that application process and draw names at random,” Schmitz said.
“We worked with organizations that are providing services to people and they include Welcome to Memphis who are providing emergency grants to restaurant and hospitality worker and ArtsMemphis who is doing the same kind of emergency grants,” Executive VP of Community Foundation of Greater Memphis Sutton Mora Hayes said.
ArtsMemphis received $25,000 from the Community Foundation to help out-of-work local artists.
In all, the Community Foundation has allocated $415,000 from the response fund to help those feeling the economic impact. Big chunks of it going to places like the YMCA, Mid-South Food Bank and MIFA.
Mora Hayes said this is just the beginning, and they need more donations.
“I think the challenge we have and the challenge the giving people of Memphis have is we don’t know what we don’t know right now,” Mora Hayes said. “I can’t tell you how much money is going to be enough.”
If you are in the hospitality industry and would like to apply for a grant, click here.
If you are an artist and would like to apply for a grant through ArtsMemphis, click here.
If you’d like to donate to the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis’ Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, click here.
