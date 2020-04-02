2nd Kroger warehouse employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second Kroger associate working in the Delta Division Distribution Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
The associate was asked to self-isolate last Friday after the first case was announced.
Kroger says the employee is home and recovering, and the company believes that the two cases are related.
WMC Action News 5 received the following statement from the company on Thursday:
“We will continue aggressively cleaning and sanitizing the facility. Before entering the building, each associate has their temperature checked as we take additional precautions to keep our associates safe.”
