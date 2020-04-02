Officer-involved shooting reported after cement truck crashes into vehicles in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Authorities in DeSoto County are investigating after an officer-involved shooting was reported early Thursday morning.
Officials said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called to the intersection of Goodman Road between I-55 and Highway 51.
Mississippi Department of Transportation cameras show a cement truck, semi-truck and another vehicle were involved in the crash.
It’s unclear if anyone was killed or injured at this time. Details surrounding the crash and shooting are very limited.
MBI investigated 34 officer-involved shootings last year - that’s more than the previous three years.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.
