Shop local: See what businesses are open or list your business here

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 has launched a new website to help support local businesses.
Many businesses are still open during the pandemic but adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Just look for the “Support Local Businesses” button in the top left corner of wmcactionnews5.com.
From there, shoppers can scroll down and click on categories to see who is open, what special protocols the stores are offering and what are their hours.
If you’re a business, you can register and it’s completely free.
Just click “Register Your Business” in the top right corner and you’ll go right to the free signup page.
This is all part of WMC Action News 5 helping you shop local and support Mid-South businesses.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.