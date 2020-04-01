Tracking clouds streaming in from the west

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: E 5 Low: 48
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5-10 High: 70
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: SE 5 Low: 53
THIS WEEK: We can expect a cool, dry night with another mild day tomorrow. Clouds will increase tomorrow night and a stray shower is possible after midnight. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower and highs in the lower 70s with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 70s with lows in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs again in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the upper 70s with lows in the upper 60s. Rain chances remain Wednesday along with a mostly cloudy sky and afternoon highs near 80.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
