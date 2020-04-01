Tracking clouds streaming in from the west

High pressure in the Ohio Valley is driving dry from the north into the Mid-South for now, but clouds are moving in from the west and in the coming days rain chances will increase.

By Ron Childers | April 1, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 7:56 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: E 5 Low: 48

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5-10 High: 70

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: SE 5 Low: 53

THIS WEEK: We can expect a cool, dry night with another mild day tomorrow. Clouds will increase tomorrow night and a stray shower is possible after midnight. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower and highs in the lower 70s with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 70s with lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs again in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the upper 70s with lows in the upper 60s. Rain chances remain Wednesday along with a mostly cloudy sky and afternoon highs near 80.

