All Tennessee state parks to close due to coronavirus concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In support of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s executive order, The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will close all 56 state parks effective April 4.
All facilities and access to all parks and designated state natural areas will be completely closed.
“We decided to close the parks in support of Governor Lee’s Executive Order 23,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “The health and safety of Tennessee citizens is all of our top priority right now.”
The department projects the closure to last through April 14.
