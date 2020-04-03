City of Bartlett extends state of emergency order to avoid large gatherings at parks

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Just two weeks after declaring a state of emergency and requiring many businesses to close due to coronavirus concerns, the mayor of Bartlett is now extending that order to avoid large gatherings at parks.
On March 20, all restaurant dining rooms, bars, gyms and movie theaters in Shelby County municipalities were instructed to close.
Now, in order to protect the public, Bartlett Mayor Keith McDonald has ordered for all playground equipment, tennis courts, soccer fields, baseball fields and other similar venues to be closed. Basketball goals will also be temporarily removed.
City parks will remain open for people to walk or run as long as they’re complying with social distancing rules, but automobile access to the parks will be restricted.
Mayor McDonald says the state of emergency will continue through April 10 or until revoked.
