Clouds are increasing but a mainly dry pattern continues for now

Clouds are moving in aloft from the west and south winds are increasing Gulf moisture at the surface. This will ultimately lead to rain but the better probability is still a few days away.

By Ron Childers | April 2, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 9:30 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: SE 5 Low: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: 71 High: S 5-10

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: S 5 Low: 56

A stray shower is possible overnight along and west of the Mississippi River but the chances are low and a shower can’t be ruled out tomorrow but most of the day and the area will be dry.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower along with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm and highs in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the upper 70s.

