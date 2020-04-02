Clouds are increasing but a mainly dry pattern continues for now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: SE 5 Low: 54
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: 71 High: S 5-10
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: S 5 Low: 56
A stray shower is possible overnight along and west of the Mississippi River but the chances are low and a shower can’t be ruled out tomorrow but most of the day and the area will be dry.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower along with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm and highs in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the upper 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.