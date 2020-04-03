Collierville firefighters suiting up to battle spread of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Firefighters with the Collierville Fire Department are suiting up to battle the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
When CFD responds to a call possibly linked to the virus, they are suited up in personal protective equipment, sending in a limited amount of firefighters/paramedics in hopes to limit exposure.
“Dispatch asks the caller a series of questions to determine if this is a COVID-19 related emergency: shortness of breath, fever, dry cough, all the symptoms that we are aware of linked to the virus,” said Fire Chief Buddy Billings.
The department says they are screening callers with flu-like symptoms as well.
Billings says the department has not responded to a confirmed COVID-19 call yet but is taking the necessary precautions to assist the public as the crisis continues.
All five fire stations are equipped with enough PPE, hand sanitizers and other supplies to help patients.
CFD says if you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19, seek immediate medical attention.
According to the fire department, signs include:
• Trouble breathing
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• New confusion or inability to arouse
• Bluish lips or face
This list is not all-inclusive. Contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing severe symptoms.
Visit collierville.com/covid-19 for updates about COVID-19 in the Collierville community.
