Colorado State University predicts ‘above average’ 2020 hurricane season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are now less than two months away from the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, and some of the seasonal forecasts for how active the waters might be this year are starting to be released. This includes the latest projections form Colorado State University, the institution who first started releasing these projections.
This year’s forecast from CSU calls for 2020 to be a rather active season. This includes a forecast for 16 named tropical storms, eight of them becoming hurricanes, and four of those storms reaching the destructive “major” hurricane category.
As we compare this to the 30-year average, CSU is calling for four more named storms than the average of 12, with three more hurricanes than average and one more major hurricane than we see in a typical year.
Researchers at Colorado State University attribute the forecasted ‘above average’ hurricane due to the absence of the El Nino phenomenon and the potential for the development of a La Nina as we get closer to the peak of the season in September.
El Nino pattern usually causes storms to tear apart as they try to grow, this is due to the stronger wind shear associated with that type of weather phenomenon. La Nina, on the other hand, has the opposite effect, giving hurricanes the potential to strengthen in the Atlantic waters.
Researcher Philip Klotzbach with Colorado State University also tweeted that the tropical waters are forecasted to be warmer than normal.
If this pattern holds into the summer and early fall, that will also give any storm forming the potential to grow and strengthen.
The United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will release their forecast for the 2020 hurricane season in late May.
The U.S. hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30 with a peak on September 10.
Make sure to download the free WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather app ahead of hurricane season. That way you are ready to track any named storm as it forms in the Atlantic.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.